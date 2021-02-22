New Strong Buy Stocks for February 22nd
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
ACCO Brands Corporation (ACCO): This designer and manufacturer of branded office products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.
Acco Brands Corporation Price and Consensus
Acco Brands Corporation price-consensus-chart | Acco Brands Corporation Quote
Cabot Corporation (CBT): This specialty chemicals and performance materials company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.5% over the last 60 days.
Cabot Corporation Price and Consensus
Cabot Corporation price-consensus-chart | Cabot Corporation Quote
Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH): This lessor of intermodal containers has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 66.2% over the last 60 days.
Textainer Group Holdings Limited Price and Consensus
Textainer Group Holdings Limited price-consensus-chart | Textainer Group Holdings Limited Quote
Owens Corning (OC): This manufacturer of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8% over the last 60 days.
Owens Corning Inc Price and Consensus
Owens Corning Inc price-consensus-chart | Owens Corning Inc Quote
Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (WMS): This manufacturer of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, providing a comprehensive suite of water management products and drainage solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.7% over the last 60 days.
Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. Price and Consensus
Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
5 Stocks Set to Double
Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.
Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.
Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (WMS): Free Stock Analysis Report
Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH): Free Stock Analysis Report
Owens Corning Inc (OC): Get Free Report
Cabot Corporation (CBT): Free Stock Analysis Report
Acco Brands Corporation (ACCO): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.