New Strong Buy Stocks for February 22nd

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

ACCO Brands Corporation (ACCO): This designer and manufacturer of branded office products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

Acco Brands Corporation Price and Consensus

Acco Brands Corporation price-consensus-chart | Acco Brands Corporation Quote

Cabot Corporation (CBT): This specialty chemicals and performance materials company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.5% over the last 60 days.

Cabot Corporation Price and Consensus

Cabot Corporation price-consensus-chart | Cabot Corporation Quote

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH): This lessor of intermodal containers has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 66.2% over the last 60 days.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited Price and Consensus

Textainer Group Holdings Limited price-consensus-chart | Textainer Group Holdings Limited Quote

Owens Corning (OC): This manufacturer of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8% over the last 60 days.

Owens Corning Inc Price and Consensus

Owens Corning Inc price-consensus-chart | Owens Corning Inc Quote

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (WMS): This manufacturer of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, providing a comprehensive suite of water management products and drainage solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.7% over the last 60 days.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. Price and Consensus

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

