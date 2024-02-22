New Strong Buy Stocks for February 22nd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. PGY: This technology company which builds artificial intelligence infrastructure for the financial ecosystem, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 50.0% over the last 60 days.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. Price and Consensus

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Pagaya Technologies Ltd. Quote

Artisan Partners Asset Management APAM: This investment management firm which is focused on providing high-value added, active investment strategies to clients globally, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.0% over the last 60 days.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Price and Consensus

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. price-consensus-chart | Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Quote

Northern Trust NTRS: This company which, is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking solutions to corporations, institutions, families and individuals, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.7% over the last 60 days.

Northern Trust Corporation Price and Consensus

Northern Trust Corporation price-consensus-chart | Northern Trust Corporation Quote

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited GNK: This ship owning company which, transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes along shipping routes, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.9% over the last 60 day.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Price and Consensus

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited price-consensus-chart | Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Quote

Murphy USA MUSA: This company which, is a leading independent retailer of motor fuel and convenience merchandise in the United States, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.

Murphy USA Inc. Price and Consensus

Murphy USA Inc. price-consensus-chart | Murphy USA Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.