New Strong Buy Stocks for February 22nd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Textron Inc. TXT: This company that operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.2% over the last 60 days.

Textron Inc. Price and Consensus

Textron Inc. price-consensus-chart | Textron Inc. Quote

PBF Energy Inc. PBF: This company engages in refining and supplying petroleum products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.9% over the last 60 days.

PBF Energy Inc. Price and Consensus

PBF Energy Inc. price-consensus-chart | PBF Energy Inc. Quote

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC IHG: This company which owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.

Intercontinental Hotels Group Price and Consensus

Intercontinental Hotels Group price-consensus-chart | Intercontinental Hotels Group Quote

Voya Financial, Inc. VOYA: This retirement, investment, and employee benefits company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.

Voya Financial, Inc. Price and Consensus

Voya Financial, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Voya Financial, Inc. Quote

Chuy's Holdings, Inc. CHUY: This full-service restaurant company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Chuy's Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Chuy's Holdings, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Textron Inc. (TXT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Intercontinental Hotels Group (IHG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (CHUY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Voya Financial, Inc. (VOYA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.