New Strong Buy Stocks for February 22nd
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
AGCO AGCO: This leading manufacturer and distributor of agricultural equipment has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.3% over the last 60 days.
AGCO Corporation Price and Consensus
AGCO Corporation price-consensus-chart | AGCO Corporation Quote
Encore Wire WIRE: This low-cost manufacturer of copper electrical building wire and cable has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10% over the last 60 days.
Encore Wire Corporation Price and Consensus
Encore Wire Corporation price-consensus-chart | Encore Wire Corporation Quote
Henry Schein HSIC: This leading distributor of health care products and services across the globe has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.5% over the last 60 days.
Henry Schein, Inc. Price and Consensus
Henry Schein, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Henry Schein, Inc. Quote
MRC Global MRC: This one of the leading distributors of pipes, valves and fittings (PVF), and related products and services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 32.3% over the last 60 days.
MRC Global Inc. Price and Consensus
MRC Global Inc. price-consensus-chart | MRC Global Inc. Quote
Nutrien NTR: This leading integrated provider of crop inputs and services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.
Nutrien Ltd. Price and Consensus
Nutrien Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Nutrien Ltd. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022
In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2022?
Last year's 2021 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +147.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buysAccess Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022 today >>
Click to get this free report
AGCO Corporation (AGCO): Free Stock Analysis Report
Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC): Free Stock Analysis Report
MRC Global Inc. (MRC): Free Stock Analysis Report
Encore Wire Corporation (WIRE): Free Stock Analysis Report
Nutrien Ltd. (NTR): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.