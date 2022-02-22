New Strong Buy Stocks for February 22nd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

AGCO AGCO: This leading manufacturer and distributor of agricultural equipment has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.3% over the last 60 days.

Encore Wire WIRE: This low-cost manufacturer of copper electrical building wire and cable has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10% over the last 60 days.

Henry Schein HSIC: This leading distributor of health care products and services across the globe has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.5% over the last 60 days.

MRC Global MRC: This one of the leading distributors of pipes, valves and fittings (PVF), and related products and services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 32.3% over the last 60 days.

Nutrien NTR: This leading integrated provider of crop inputs and services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

