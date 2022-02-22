Technology

New Strong Buy Stocks for February 22nd

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

AGCO AGCO: This leading manufacturer and distributor of agricultural equipment has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.3% over the last 60 days.

AGCO Corporation Price and Consensus

 

AGCO Corporation Price and Consensus

AGCO Corporation price-consensus-chart | AGCO Corporation Quote

Encore Wire WIRE: This low-cost manufacturer of copper electrical building wire and cable has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10% over the last 60 days.

Encore Wire Corporation Price and Consensus

 

Encore Wire Corporation Price and Consensus

Encore Wire Corporation price-consensus-chart | Encore Wire Corporation Quote

Henry Schein HSIC: This leading distributor of health care products and services across the globe has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.5% over the last 60 days.

Henry Schein, Inc. Price and Consensus

 

Henry Schein, Inc. Price and Consensus

Henry Schein, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Henry Schein, Inc. Quote

MRC Global MRC: This one of the leading distributors of pipes, valves and fittings (PVF), and related products and services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 32.3% over the last 60 days.

MRC Global Inc. Price and Consensus

 

MRC Global Inc. Price and Consensus

MRC Global Inc. price-consensus-chart | MRC Global Inc. Quote

Nutrien NTR: This leading integrated provider of crop inputs and services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.

Nutrien Ltd. Price and Consensus

 

Nutrien Ltd. Price and Consensus

Nutrien Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Nutrien Ltd. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2022?

Last year's 2021 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +147.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys

Access Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022 today >>

Click to get this free report

AGCO Corporation (AGCO): Free Stock Analysis Report

Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC): Free Stock Analysis Report

MRC Global Inc. (MRC): Free Stock Analysis Report

Encore Wire Corporation (WIRE): Free Stock Analysis Report

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AGCO HSIC MRC WIRE NTR

Latest Technology Videos

See more videos

Zacks

Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.

Learn More

Explore Technology

Explore

Most Popular