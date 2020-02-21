New Strong Buy Stocks for February 21st

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List for today:

The Buckle, Inc. (BKE): This company that operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2% over the last 60 days.

Malibu Boats, Inc. (MBUU): This company that designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.

Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL): This company that designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3% over the last 60 days.

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (SCU): This publicly owned hedge fund sponsor has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.4% over the last 60 days.

Antero Resources Corporation (AR): This company that independent oil and natural gas company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 62.5% over the last 60 days.

