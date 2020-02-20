New Strong Buy Stocks for February 20th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List for today:

American Outdoor Brands Corporation (AOBC): This company that designs, manufactures, and sells firearms has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 90 days.

American Outdoor Brands Corporation Price and Consensus

American Outdoor Brands Corporation price-consensus-chart | American Outdoor Brands Corporation Quote

Chemed Corporation (CHE): This company that provides hospice and palliative care services to patients has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 90 days.

Chemed Corporation Price and Consensus

Chemed Corporation price-consensus-chart | Chemed Corporation Quote

Everi Holdings Inc. (EVRI): This company that provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 90 days.

Everi Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

Everi Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Everi Holdings Inc. Quote

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC): This diversified healthcare services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation Price and Consensus

Tenet Healthcare Corporation price-consensus-chart | Tenet Healthcare Corporation Quote

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (UCTT): This company that designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 90 days.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

