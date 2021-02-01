New Strong Buy Stocks for February 1st

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

MarineMax, Inc. (HZO): This recreational boat and yacht retailer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.

MarineMax, Inc. Price and Consensus

MarineMax, Inc. price-consensus-chart | MarineMax, Inc. Quote

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (PTSI): This truckload transportation and logistics company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.9% over the last 60 days.

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. Price and Consensus

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. price-consensus-chart | P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. Quote

PJT Partners Inc. (PJT): This financial advisory firm has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.6% over the last 60 days.

PJT Partners Inc. Price and Consensus

PJT Partners Inc. price-consensus-chart | PJT Partners Inc. Quote

Polaris Inc. (PII): This company that designs, engineers and manufactures off-road and on-road vehicles has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.1% over the last 60 days.

Polaris Inc. Price and Consensus

Polaris Inc. price-consensus-chart | Polaris Inc. Quote

Apple Inc. (AAPL): This company whose business primarily runs around its flagship iPhone has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.5% over the last 60 days.

Apple Inc. Price and Consensus

Apple Inc. price-consensus-chart | Apple Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

Zacks Investment Research

