New Strong Buy Stocks for February 1st

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
NRG Energy, Inc. NRG: This integrated power company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.2% over the last 60 days.
NRG Energy, Inc. Price and Consensus
NRG Energy, Inc. price-consensus-chart | NRG Energy, Inc. Quote
SentinelOne, Inc. S: This cybersecurity solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.1% over the last 60 days.
SentinelOne, Inc. Price and Consensus
SentinelOne, Inc. price-consensus-chart | SentinelOne, Inc. Quote
Super Micro Computer, Inc. SMCI: This server and storage solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3% over the last 60 days.
Super Micro Computer, Inc. Price and Consensus
Super Micro Computer, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Super Micro Computer, Inc. Quote
Woodward, Inc. WWD: This aerospace and industrial control solutions provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.
Woodward, Inc. Price and Consensus
Woodward, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Woodward, Inc. Quote
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation BAH: This management and technology consulting company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation Price and Consensus
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation price-consensus-chart | Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation Quote
