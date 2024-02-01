New Strong Buy Stocks for February 1st

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

NRG Energy, Inc. NRG: This integrated power company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.2% over the last 60 days.

NRG Energy, Inc. Price and Consensus

NRG Energy, Inc. price-consensus-chart | NRG Energy, Inc. Quote

SentinelOne, Inc. S: This cybersecurity solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.1% over the last 60 days.

SentinelOne, Inc. Price and Consensus

SentinelOne, Inc. price-consensus-chart | SentinelOne, Inc. Quote

Super Micro Computer, Inc. SMCI: This server and storage solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3% over the last 60 days.

Super Micro Computer, Inc. Price and Consensus

Super Micro Computer, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Super Micro Computer, Inc. Quote

Woodward, Inc. WWD: This aerospace and industrial control solutions provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.

Woodward, Inc. Price and Consensus

Woodward, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Woodward, Inc. Quote

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation BAH: This management and technology consulting company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation Price and Consensus

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation price-consensus-chart | Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NRG Energy, Inc. (NRG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SentinelOne, Inc. (S) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Woodward, Inc. (WWD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.