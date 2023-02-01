New Strong Buy Stocks for February 1st

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

UBS UBS: This company that provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.

UBS Group AG Price and Consensus

UBS Group AG price-consensus-chart | UBS Group AG Quote

Super Micro Computer SMCI: This company which designs, develops, manufactures and sells energy-efficient, application optimized server solutions based on the x86 architecture, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.

Super Micro Computer, Inc. Price and Consensus

Super Micro Computer, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Super Micro Computer, Inc. Quote

Publicis Groupe PUBGY: This global advertising and communications organization that offers a range of services to companies in 100 countries, with a particular strength in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy and North America, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.

Publicis Groupe SA Price and Consensus

Publicis Groupe SA price-consensus-chart | Publicis Groupe SA Quote

First Business Financial Services FBIZ: This bank holding company that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 day.

First Business Financial Services, Inc. Price and Consensus

First Business Financial Services, Inc. price-consensus-chart | First Business Financial Services, Inc. Quote

S&T Bancorp STBA: This bank holding company which is engaged in general banking business, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.

S&T Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus

S&T Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | S&T Bancorp, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

UBS Group AG (UBS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (FBIZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Publicis Groupe SA (PUBGY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

S&T Bancorp, Inc. (STBA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.