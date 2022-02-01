New Strong Buy Stocks for February 1st

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Lennar LEN: This company engaged in homebuilding and financial services in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.

MarineMax HZO: This nation's largest recreational boat and yacht retailer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.

Nucor NUE: This leading producer of structural steel, steel bars, steel joists, steel deck and cold finished bars in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.8% over the last 60 days.

AllianceBernstein AB: This company that provides diversified investment management services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.

Robert Half International RHI: This one of the world's largest providers of professional consulting and staffing services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.