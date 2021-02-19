New Strong Buy Stocks for February 19th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW): This company that is involved in the airport-to-airport air transportation of heavy freight cargo through its two operating subsidiary airlines, Atlas Air, Inc. and Polar Air Cargo has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Price and Consensus

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings price-consensus-chart | Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Quote

Domtar Corporation (UFS): This provider of a wide variety of fiber-based products including communication, specialty and packaging papers, market pulp and absorbent hygiene products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.9% over the last 60 days.

Domtar Corporation Price and Consensus

Domtar Corporation price-consensus-chart | Domtar Corporation Quote

CAI International, Inc. (CAI): This intermodal freight container leasing and management company in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 41.1% over the last 60 days.

CAI International, Inc. Price and Consensus

CAI International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CAI International, Inc. Quote

Daimler AG (DDAIF): This producer of premium passenger cars and the largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.9% over the last 60 days.

Daimler AG Price and Consensus

Daimler AG price-consensus-chart | Daimler AG Quote

TEGNA Inc. (TGNA): This media company which consists of 47 television stations operating in 39 markets has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

TEGNA Inc. Price and Consensus

TEGNA Inc. price-consensus-chart | TEGNA Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

