New Strong Buy Stocks for February 19th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List for today:
1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (FLWS): This company that provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.4% over the last 60 days.
1-800 FLOWERS.COM, Inc. Price and Consensus
1-800 FLOWERS.COM, Inc. price-consensus-chart | 1-800 FLOWERS.COM, Inc. Quote
CURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO): This diversified consumer finance company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.3% over the last 60 days.
CURO Group Holdings Corp. Price and Consensus
CURO Group Holdings Corp. price-consensus-chart | CURO Group Holdings Corp. Quote
Installed Building Products, Inc. (IBP): This company that engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping and fireproofing has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.3% over the last 90 days.
Installed Building Products, Inc. Price and Consensus
Installed Building Products, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Installed Building Products, Inc. Quote
Kelly Services, Inc. (KELYA): This company that provides workforce solutions to various industries has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.
Kelly Services, Inc. Price and Consensus
Kelly Services, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Kelly Services, Inc. Quote
Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (SCU): This publicly owned hedge fund sponsor has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.4% over the last 60 days.
Sculptor Capital Management, Inc Price and Consensus
Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC price-consensus-chart | Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC Quote
