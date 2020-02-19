New Strong Buy Stocks for February 19th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List for today:

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (FLWS): This company that provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.4% over the last 60 days.

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO): This diversified consumer finance company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.3% over the last 60 days.

Installed Building Products, Inc. (IBP): This company that engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping and fireproofing has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.3% over the last 90 days.

Kelly Services, Inc. (KELYA): This company that provides workforce solutions to various industries has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (SCU): This publicly owned hedge fund sponsor has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.4% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

