Markets

New Strong Buy Stocks for February 19th

Contributor
Tirthankar Chakraborty Zacks
Published

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List for today:

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (FLWS): This company that provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.4% over the last 60 days.

1-800 FLOWERS.COM, Inc. Price and Consensus

 

1-800 FLOWERS.COM, Inc. Price and Consensus

1-800 FLOWERS.COM, Inc. price-consensus-chart | 1-800 FLOWERS.COM, Inc. Quote

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO): This diversified consumer finance company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.3% over the last 60 days.

CURO Group Holdings Corp. Price and Consensus

 

CURO Group Holdings Corp. Price and Consensus

CURO Group Holdings Corp. price-consensus-chart | CURO Group Holdings Corp. Quote

Installed Building Products, Inc. (IBP): This company that engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping and fireproofing has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.3% over the last 90 days.

Installed Building Products, Inc. Price and Consensus

 

Installed Building Products, Inc. Price and Consensus

Installed Building Products, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Installed Building Products, Inc. Quote

Kelly Services, Inc. (KELYA): This company that provides workforce solutions to various industries has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.

Kelly Services, Inc. Price and Consensus

 

Kelly Services, Inc. Price and Consensus

Kelly Services, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Kelly Services, Inc. Quote

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (SCU): This publicly owned hedge fund sponsor has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.4% over the last 60 days.

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc Price and Consensus

 

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC Price and Consensus

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC price-consensus-chart | Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

Free: Zacks’ Single Best Stock Set to Double

Today you are invited to download our latest Special Report that reveals 5 stocks with the most potential to gain +100% or more in 2020. From those 5, Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This pioneering tech ticker had soared to all-time highs and then subsided to a price that is irresistible. Now a pending acquisition could super-charge the company’s drive past competitors in the development of true Artificial Intelligence. The earlier you get in to this stock, the greater your potential gain.

See 5 Stocks Set to Double>>


Click to get this free report

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC (SCU): Free Stock Analysis Report

Kelly Services, Inc. (KELYA): Free Stock Analysis Report

Installed Building Products, Inc. (IBP): Free Stock Analysis Report

1-800 FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (FLWS): Free Stock Analysis Report

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Investing Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Zacks

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular