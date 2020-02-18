New Strong Buy Stocks for February 18th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List for today:

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL): The company that provides life insurance products and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company Price and Consensus

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company price-consensus-chart | American Equity Investment Life Holding Company Quote

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR): This company that manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.5% over the last 60 days.

Builders FirstSource, Inc. Price and Consensus

Builders FirstSource, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Builders FirstSource, Inc. Quote

Genesco Inc. (GCO): This company that operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.

Genesco Inc. Price and Consensus

Genesco Inc. price-consensus-chart | Genesco Inc. Quote

Legg Mason, Inc. (LM): This publicly owned asset management holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3% over the last 60 days.

Legg Mason, Inc. Price and Consensus

Legg Mason, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Legg Mason, Inc. Quote

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (CPSI): This company that provides healthcare information technology solutions and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. Price and Consensus

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

Today's Best Stocks from Zacks

Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2019, while the S&P 500 gained and impressive +53.6%, five of our strategies returned +65.8%, +97.1%, +118.0%, +175.7% and even +186.7%.

This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 – 2019, while the S&P averaged +6.0% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +54.7% per year.

See their latest picks free >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.