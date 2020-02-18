New Strong Buy Stocks for February 18th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List for today:
American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL): The company that provides life insurance products and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.
Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR): This company that manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.5% over the last 60 days.
Genesco Inc. (GCO): This company that operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.
Legg Mason, Inc. (LM): This publicly owned asset management holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3% over the last 60 days.
Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (CPSI): This company that provides healthcare information technology solutions and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
