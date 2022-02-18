New Strong Buy Stocks for February 18th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Civitas Resources CIVI: This carbon neutral oil & gas producer has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Clearwater Paper CLW: This company that produces pulp and paperboard has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.5% over the last 60 days.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics OCDX: This company that deals with in vitro and in vivo diagnostic substances has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.

WESCO International WCC: This one of the largest players in the highly fragmented distribution market for electrical construction products in North America has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Designer Brands ( DBI ): This company that designs, produces and retails footwear and accessories has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

