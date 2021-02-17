New Strong Buy Stocks for February 17th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Cabot Corporation (CBT): This leading global specialty chemicals and performance materials company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.1% over the last 60 days.

Cabot Corporation Price and Consensus

Cabot Corporation price-consensus-chart | Cabot Corporation Quote

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (MESA): This provider of passenger transportation and regional air services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Mesa Air Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Mesa Air Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Mesa Air Group, Inc. Quote

Sleep Number Corporation (SNBR): This provider of sleep solutions and services in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

Sleep Number Corporation Price and Consensus

Sleep Number Corporation price-consensus-chart | Sleep Number Corporation Quote

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (WMS): This manufacturer of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, providing a comprehensive suite of water management products and drainage solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. Price and Consensus

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. Quote

Cowen Inc. (COWN): This provider of investment banking, equity research, sales and trading, asset management and alternative asset management services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 48.2% over the last 60 days.

Cowen Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Cowen Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cowen Group, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.