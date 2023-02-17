New Strong Buy Stocks for February 17th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Kirin Holdings Company, Limited KNBWY: This food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and health science company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.2% over the last 60 days.
Kirin Holdings Co. Price and Consensus
Kirin Holdings Co. price-consensus-chart | Kirin Holdings Co. Quote
Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. INSP: This medical technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 44.8% over the last 60 days.
Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. Price and Consensus
Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. Quote
Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. HLF: This company that offers health and wellness products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.4% over the last 60 days.
Herbalife LTD. Price and Consensus
Herbalife LTD. price-consensus-chart | Herbalife LTD. Quote
Vertex Energy, Inc. VTNR: This environmental services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29% over the last 60 days.
Vertex Energy, Inc Price and Consensus
Vertex Energy, Inc price-consensus-chart | Vertex Energy, Inc Quote
HBT Financial, Inc. HBT: This holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.
HBT Financial, Inc. Price and Consensus
HBT Financial, Inc. price-consensus-chart | HBT Financial, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
