New Strong Buy Stocks for February 17th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited KNBWY: This food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and health science company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.2% over the last 60 days.

Kirin Holdings Co. Price and Consensus

Kirin Holdings Co. price-consensus-chart | Kirin Holdings Co. Quote

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. INSP: This medical technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 44.8% over the last 60 days.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. Price and Consensus

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. Quote

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. HLF: This company that offers health and wellness products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.4% over the last 60 days.

Herbalife LTD. Price and Consensus

Herbalife LTD. price-consensus-chart | Herbalife LTD. Quote

Vertex Energy, Inc. VTNR: This environmental services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29% over the last 60 days.

Vertex Energy, Inc Price and Consensus

Vertex Energy, Inc price-consensus-chart | Vertex Energy, Inc Quote

HBT Financial, Inc. HBT: This holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.

HBT Financial, Inc. Price and Consensus

HBT Financial, Inc. price-consensus-chart | HBT Financial, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Herbalife LTD. (HLF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vertex Energy, Inc (VTNR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kirin Holdings Co. (KNBWY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (INSP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

HBT Financial, Inc. (HBT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.