New Strong Buy Stocks for February 17th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

ArcBest ARCB: This company that provides freight transportation services and solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.4% over the last 60 days.

Apple AAPL: This company whose business primarily runs around its flagship iPhone has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.

Cowen Group COWN: This company that provides investment banking, equity research, sales and trading, asset management and alternative asset management services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.

Franklin Electric Co. FELE: This global leader in the production and marketing of systems and components for the movement of water and automotive fuels has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.

D.R. Horton DHI: This one of the leading national homebuilders has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

