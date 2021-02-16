New Strong Buy Stocks for February 16th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD): This provider of connected commerce solutions to financial institutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.6% over the last 60 days.

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB): This operator of sporting goods stores in small and mid-sized markets, predominantly in the South, Southwest, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.

II-VI Incorporated (IIVI): This designer, manufacturer and marketer of optical and opto-electronic components, devices and materials for infrared, near-infrared, visible light, x-ray and gamma ray instrumentation, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.2% over the last 60 days.

Malibu Boats, Inc. (MBUU): This designer and manufacturer of sport boats primarily in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.3% over the last 60 days.

Primoris Services Corporation (PRIM): This specialty contractor and infrastructure company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.6% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

