New Strong Buy Stocks for February 16th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Cadence Design Systems, Inc. CDNS: This company which provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit design blocks has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.
Cadence Design Systems, Inc. Price and Consensus
Cadence Design Systems, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cadence Design Systems, Inc. Quote
Ecolab Inc. ECL: This company that provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5% over the last 60 days.
Ecolab Inc. Price and Consensus
Ecolab Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ecolab Inc. Quote
Fomento Economico Mexicano FMX: This bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.
Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. Price and Consensus
Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. price-consensus-chart | Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. Quote
Korro Bio, Inc. KRRO: This biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.
Korro Bio, Inc. Price and Consensus
Korro Bio, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Korro Bio, Inc. Quote
The RMR Group Inc. RMR: This asset management services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.
The RMR Group Inc. Price and Consensus
The RMR Group Inc. price-consensus-chart | The RMR Group Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"
From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.
It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.
This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
Ecolab Inc. (ECL) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (FMX) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS) : Free Stock Analysis Report
The RMR Group Inc. (RMR) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Korro Bio, Inc. (KRRO) : Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.