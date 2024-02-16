New Strong Buy Stocks for February 16th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. CDNS: This company which provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit design blocks has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.

Ecolab Inc. ECL: This company that provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5% over the last 60 days.

Fomento Economico Mexicano FMX: This bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.

Korro Bio, Inc. KRRO: This biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.

The RMR Group Inc. RMR: This asset management services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

