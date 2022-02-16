New Strong Buy Stocks for February 16th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Alcoa AA: This global industry leader in bauxite, alumina and aluminum products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28.6% over the last 60 days.

Everest Re Group RE: This company that writes property and casualty, reinsurance and insurance in the U.S, Bermuda and international markets has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.

Exxon Mobil XOM: This company which has a bellwether status in the energy space has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.1% over the last 60 days.

Hub Group HUBG: This transportation management company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.3% over the last 60 days.

Titan International TWI: This leading global manufacturer of off-highway wheels, tires, assemblies, and undercarriage products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.6% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

