New Strong Buy Stocks for February 16th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Alcoa AA: This global industry leader in bauxite, alumina and aluminum products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28.6% over the last 60 days.
Alcoa Price and Consensus
Alcoa price-consensus-chart | Alcoa Quote
Everest Re Group RE: This company that writes property and casualty, reinsurance and insurance in the U.S, Bermuda and international markets has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.
Everest Re Group, Ltd. Price and Consensus
Everest Re Group, Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Everest Re Group, Ltd. Quote
Exxon Mobil XOM: This company which has a bellwether status in the energy space has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.1% over the last 60 days.
Exxon Mobil Corporation Price and Consensus
Exxon Mobil Corporation price-consensus-chart | Exxon Mobil Corporation Quote
Hub Group HUBG: This transportation management company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.3% over the last 60 days.
Hub Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
Hub Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Hub Group, Inc. Quote
Titan International TWI: This leading global manufacturer of off-highway wheels, tires, assemblies, and undercarriage products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.6% over the last 60 days.
Titan International, Inc. Price and Consensus
Titan International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Titan International, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
5 Stocks Set to Double
Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.
Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>
Click to get this free report
Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM): Free Stock Analysis Report
Alcoa (AA): Free Stock Analysis Report
Everest Re Group, Ltd. (RE): Free Stock Analysis Report
Titan International, Inc. (TWI): Free Stock Analysis Report
Hub Group, Inc. (HUBG): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.