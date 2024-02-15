New Strong Buy Stocks for February 15th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited AXS: This company which offers insurance covers for property, workers compensation, professional liability, casualty, and marine and aviation has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 6% over the last 60 days.

General Motors Company GM: This automobile giant has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.8% over the last 60 days.

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. ZFOX: This company that provides software-as-a-service-based external cybersecurity solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

Byrna Technologies Inc. BYRN: This non-lethal defense technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. GPMT: This company that manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans and debt-like commercial real estate investments has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 554.6% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.