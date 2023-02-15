New Strong Buy Stocks for February 15th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
ABB Ltd ABB: This company that engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.
ABB Ltd Price and Consensus
ABB Ltd price-consensus-chart | ABB Ltd Quote
Insight Enterprises, Inc. NSIT: This information technology hardware, software and services solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.
Insight Enterprises, Inc. Price and Consensus
Insight Enterprises, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Insight Enterprises, Inc. Quote
Sony Group Corporation SONY: This electronic equipment, instruments, and devices company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.
Sony Corporation Price and Consensus
Sony Corporation price-consensus-chart | Sony Corporation Quote
ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. ZTO: This company that provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.7% over the last 60 days.
ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. Price and Consensus
ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. price-consensus-chart | ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. Quote
Q2 Holdings, Inc. QTWO: This cloud-based digital banking solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.
Q2 Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus
Q2 Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Q2 Holdings, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
