New Strong Buy Stocks for February 14th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
CNA Financial Corporation (CNA): This provider of commercial property and casualty insurance products, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.
CURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO): This diversified consumer finance company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.3% over the last 60 days.
Malibu Boats, Inc. (MBUU): This designer and manufacturer of recreational powerboats has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.
United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR): This biotechnology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1% over the last 60 days.
G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (GIII): This designer and marketer apparel and accessories has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.3% over the last 60 days.
