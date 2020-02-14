New Strong Buy Stocks for February 14th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

CNA Financial Corporation (CNA): This provider of commercial property and casualty insurance products, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.

CNA Financial Corporation Price and Consensus

CNA Financial Corporation price-consensus-chart | CNA Financial Corporation Quote

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO): This diversified consumer finance company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.3% over the last 60 days.

CURO Group Holdings Corp. Price and Consensus

CURO Group Holdings Corp. price-consensus-chart | CURO Group Holdings Corp. Quote

Malibu Boats, Inc. (MBUU): This designer and manufacturer of recreational powerboats has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.

Malibu Boats, Inc. Price and Consensus

Malibu Boats, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Malibu Boats, Inc. Quote

United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR): This biotechnology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1% over the last 60 days.

United Therapeutics Corporation Price and Consensus

United Therapeutics Corporation price-consensus-chart | United Therapeutics Corporation Quote

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (GIII): This designer and marketer apparel and accessories has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.3% over the last 60 days.

G-III Apparel Group, LTD. Price and Consensus

G-III Apparel Group, LTD. price-consensus-chart | G-III Apparel Group, LTD. Quote

Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?

Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.

Ignited by new referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $6.7 billion to $20.2 billion in 2021. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.

See the pot trades we're targeting>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.