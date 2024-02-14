New Strong Buy Stocks for February 14th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Galecto, Inc. GLTO: This biotechnology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.
Galecto, Inc. Price and Consensus
Galecto, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Galecto, Inc. Quote
Lumen Technologies, Inc. LUMN: This facilities-based technology and communications company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.7% over the last 60 days.
Lumen Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus
Lumen Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Lumen Technologies, Inc. Quote
Morphic Holding, Inc. MORF: This biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.4% over the last 60 days.
Morphic Holding, Inc. Price and Consensus
Morphic Holding, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Morphic Holding, Inc. Quote
Southern First Bancshares, Inc. SFST: This bank holding company for Southern First Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13% over the last 60 days
Southern First Bancshares, Inc. Price and Consensus
Southern First Bancshares, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Southern First Bancshares, Inc. Quote
Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. STOK: This biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.
Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus
Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
