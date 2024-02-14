New Strong Buy Stocks for February 14th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Galecto, Inc. GLTO: This biotechnology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

Galecto, Inc. Price and Consensus

Galecto, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Galecto, Inc. Quote

Lumen Technologies, Inc. LUMN: This facilities-based technology and communications company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.7% over the last 60 days.

Lumen Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus

Lumen Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Lumen Technologies, Inc. Quote

Morphic Holding, Inc. MORF: This biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.4% over the last 60 days.

Morphic Holding, Inc. Price and Consensus

Morphic Holding, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Morphic Holding, Inc. Quote

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. SFST: This bank holding company for Southern First Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13% over the last 60 days

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. Price and Consensus

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Southern First Bancshares, Inc. Quote

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. STOK: This biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (SFST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (STOK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Morphic Holding, Inc. (MORF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Galecto, Inc. (GLTO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.