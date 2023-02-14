New Strong Buy Stocks for February 14th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. INSP: This medical technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 40.6% over the last 60 days.
Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. Price and Consensus
Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. Quote
Alaska Air Group, Inc. ALK: This airline company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.
Alaska Air Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
Alaska Air Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Alaska Air Group, Inc. Quote
STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. SSKN: This dermatology-focused medical technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5% over the last 60 days.
Strata Skin Sciences, Inc. Price and Consensus
Strata Skin Sciences, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Strata Skin Sciences, Inc. Quote
Novo Nordisk A/S NVO: This pharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.
Novo Nordisk A/S Price and Consensus
Novo Nordisk A/S price-consensus-chart | Novo Nordisk A/S Quote
Theravance Biopharma, Inc. TBPH: This biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.3% over the last 60 days.
Theravance Biopharma, Inc. Price and Consensus
Theravance Biopharma, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Theravance Biopharma, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
