New Strong Buy Stocks for February 14th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. INSP: This medical technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 40.6% over the last 60 days.

Alaska Air Group, Inc. ALK: This airline company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. SSKN : This dermatology-focused medical technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5% over the last 60 days.

Novo Nordisk A/S NVO: This pharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. TBPH: This biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.3% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

