New Strong Buy Stocks for February 14th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Lithia Motors LAD: This one of the leading automotive retailers of new and used vehicles in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.
Lithia Motors, Inc. Price and Consensus
Lithia Motors, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Lithia Motors, Inc. Quote
Pilgrim's Pride PPC: This company that focuses on strengthening its Prepared Foods category has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.
Pilgrim's Pride Corporation Price and Consensus
Pilgrim's Pride Corporation price-consensus-chart | Pilgrim's Pride Corporation Quote
Trinseo TSE: This materials solutions provider and manufacturer of plastics and latex binders has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.
Trinseo PLC Price and Consensus
Trinseo PLC price-consensus-chart | Trinseo PLC Quote
AllianceBernstein AB: This company that provides diversified investment management services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Price and Consensus
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. price-consensus-chart | AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Quote
Amalgamated Financial AMAL: This full-service commercial bank and a chartered trust company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.
Amalgamated Financial Corp. Price and Consensus
Amalgamated Financial Corp. price-consensus-chart | Amalgamated Financial Corp. Quote
