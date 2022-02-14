Technology

New Strong Buy Stocks for February 14th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Lithia Motors LAD: This one of the leading automotive retailers of new and used vehicles in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.

Pilgrim's Pride PPC: This company that focuses on strengthening its Prepared Foods category has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.

Trinseo TSE: This materials solutions provider and manufacturer of plastics and latex binders has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.

AllianceBernstein AB: This company that provides diversified investment management services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.

Amalgamated Financial AMAL: This full-service commercial bank and a chartered trust company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


Most Popular