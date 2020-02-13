New Strong Buy Stocks for February 13th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB): This provider of investment management services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Price and Consensus

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. price-consensus-chart | AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Quote

Just Energy Group Inc. (JE): This provider of electricity and natural gas commodities has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.1% over the last 60 days.

Just Energy Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Just Energy Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Just Energy Group, Inc. Quote

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (TPX): This developer and manufacturer of bedding products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.3% over the last 60 days.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. Price and Consensus

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Tempur Sealy International, Inc. Quote

Virtusa Corporation (VRTU): This provider of digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.3% over the last 60 days.

Virtusa Corporation Price and Consensus

Virtusa Corporation price-consensus-chart | Virtusa Corporation Quote

Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD): This provider of engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.4% over the last 60 days.

Modine Manufacturing Company Price and Consensus

Modine Manufacturing Company price-consensus-chart | Modine Manufacturing Company Quote

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.