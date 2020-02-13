New Strong Buy Stocks for February 13th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB): This provider of investment management services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.
Just Energy Group Inc. (JE): This provider of electricity and natural gas commodities has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.1% over the last 60 days.
Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (TPX): This developer and manufacturer of bedding products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.3% over the last 60 days.
Virtusa Corporation (VRTU): This provider of digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.3% over the last 60 days.
Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD): This provider of engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.4% over the last 60 days.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.