New Strong Buy Stocks for February 13th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. IKT: This pharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16% over the last 60 days.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation ETRN: This midstream energy company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.7% over the last 60 days.

ADMA Biologics, Inc. ADMA: This biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.

Affirm Holdings, Inc. AFRM: This e-commerce company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28.3% over the last 60 days.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. ORC: This finance company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 73.7% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

