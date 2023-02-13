New Strong Buy Stocks for February 13th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Global Water Resources, Inc. GWRS: This company that operates and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.

Weatherford International plc WFRD: This energy services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 44.6% over the last 60 days.

HUYA Inc. HUYA: This company which operates a live game streaming platform has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 38.7% over the last 60 days.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated DBD: This connected commerce solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.

Everest Re Group, Ltd. RE: This insurance and reinsurance company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

