New Strong Buy Stocks for February 12th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (VSH): This manufacturer of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. Price and Consensus

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. Quote

Thor Industries, Inc. (THO): This manufacturer of a wide range of recreational vehicles has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.

Thor Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus

Thor Industries, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Thor Industries, Inc. Quote

XPO Logistics, Inc. (XPO): This third-party logistics provider offering expedient, single-source solutions for time-critical and service-sensitive shipments through its non-asset based transportation network, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.

XPO Logistics, Inc. Price and Consensus

XPO Logistics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | XPO Logistics, Inc. Quote

Chemung Financial Corporation (CHMG): This holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.5% over the last 60 days.

Chemung Financial Corp Price and Consensus

Chemung Financial Corp price-consensus-chart | Chemung Financial Corp Quote

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV): This company that is engaged in the exploration, development, production and marketing of natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20% over the last 60 days.

Ovintiv Inc. Price and Consensus

Ovintiv Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ovintiv Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021

In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 best buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2021?

Last year's 2020Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +386.8%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys.

AccessZacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021 today >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



XPO Logistics, Inc. (XPO): Free Stock Analysis Report



Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (VSH): Free Stock Analysis Report



Thor Industries, Inc. (THO): Free Stock Analysis Report



Ovintiv Inc. (OVV): Get Free Report



Chemung Financial Corp (CHMG): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.