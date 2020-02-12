Markets

New Strong Buy Stocks for February 12th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List for today:

DaVita Inc. (DVA): This company that provides kidney dialysis services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

Everi Holdings Inc. (EVRI): This company that provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (OESX): This company that researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.8% over the last 60 days.

Perion Network Ltd. (PERI): This technology company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.2% over the last 60 days.

Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA): This company that markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 43.1% over the last 60 days.

