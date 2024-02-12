New Strong Buy Stocks for February 12th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. MSGE: This entertainment production company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. Price and Consensus

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. price-consensus-chart | Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. Quote

The AZEK Company Inc. AZEK: This building products company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.6% over the last 60 days.

The AZEK Company Inc. Price and Consensus

The AZEK Company Inc. price-consensus-chart | The AZEK Company Inc. Quote

Xerox Holdings Corporation XRX: This workplace technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.4% over the last 60 days.

Xerox Holdings Corporation Price and Consensus

Xerox Holdings Corporation price-consensus-chart | Xerox Holdings Corporation Quote

American Superconductor Corporation AMSC: This power resiliency solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 55.6% over the last 60 days.

American Superconductor Corporation Price and Consensus

American Superconductor Corporation price-consensus-chart | American Superconductor Corporation Quote

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. SRTS: This medical device company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.3% over the last 60 days.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. Price and Consensus

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Sensus Healthcare, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2024. Hand-picked by Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2024. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (SRTS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSGE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.