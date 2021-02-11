New Strong Buy Stocks for February 11th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOSL): This company that is engaged in designing, developing and supplying a broad range of power semiconductors has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 32% over the last 60 days.

Canon Inc. (CAJ): This manufacturer and seller of professional and consumer imaging equipment and information systems has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.1% over the last 60 days.

Enova International, Inc. (ENVA): This provider of online financial services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.

Lennar Corporation (LEN): This leading builder of quality new homes in the most desirable real estate markets across the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.

Amkor Technology, Inc. (AMKR): This provider of semiconductor packaging and test services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.

