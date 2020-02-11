New Strong Buy Stocks for February 11th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List for today:
Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR): This company that manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.5% over the last 60 days.
Builders FirstSource, Inc. Price and Consensus
Builders FirstSource, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Builders FirstSource, Inc. Quote
The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG): This company that provides health care services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.
The Ensign Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
The Ensign Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | The Ensign Group, Inc. Quote
Genesco Inc. (GCO): This company that operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.
Genesco Inc. Price and Consensus
Genesco Inc. price-consensus-chart | Genesco Inc. Quote
OneMain Holdings, Inc. (OMF): This company that provides consumer finance and insurance products and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.5% over the last 60 days.
OneMain Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus
OneMain Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | OneMain Holdings, Inc. Quote
Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC): This company that operates as a diversified healthcare services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 30 days.
Tenet Healthcare Corporation Price and Consensus
Tenet Healthcare Corporation price-consensus-chart | Tenet Healthcare Corporation Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2020
In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 finest buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2020?
Last year's 2019 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +102.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys.
Access Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2020 today >>
Click to get this free report
Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC): Free Stock Analysis Report
OneMain Holdings, Inc. (OMF): Free Stock Analysis Report
Genesco Inc. (GCO): Free Stock Analysis Report
The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG): Free Stock Analysis Report
Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.