New Strong Buy Stocks for February 11th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Arch Capital Group Ltd. ACGL: This provider of insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.

Braskem S.A. BAK: This producer and seller of thermoplastic resins has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.

Cenovus Energy Inc. CVE: This Canadian integrated oil company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.8% over the last 60 days.

Harley-Davidson, Inc. HOG: This manufacturer and seller of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.6% over the last 60 days.

First Business Financial Services, Inc. FBIZ: This bank holding company for First Business Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

