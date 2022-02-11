New Strong Buy Stocks for February 11th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Arch Capital Group Ltd. ACGL: This provider of insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.
Arch Capital Group Ltd. Price and Consensus
Arch Capital Group Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Arch Capital Group Ltd. Quote
Braskem S.A. BAK: This producer and seller of thermoplastic resins has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.
Braskem S.A. Price and Consensus
Braskem S.A. price-consensus-chart | Braskem S.A. Quote
Cenovus Energy Inc. CVE: This Canadian integrated oil company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.8% over the last 60 days.
Cenovus Energy Inc Price and Consensus
Cenovus Energy Inc price-consensus-chart | Cenovus Energy Inc Quote
Harley-Davidson, Inc. HOG: This manufacturer and seller of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.6% over the last 60 days.
HarleyDavidson, Inc. Price and Consensus
HarleyDavidson, Inc. price-consensus-chart | HarleyDavidson, Inc. Quote
First Business Financial Services, Inc. FBIZ: This bank holding company for First Business Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.
First Business Financial Services, Inc. Price and Consensus
First Business Financial Services, Inc. price-consensus-chart | First Business Financial Services, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022
In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?
From inception in 2012 through 2021, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolios gained an impressive +1,001.2% versus the S&P 500’s +348.7%. Now our Director of Research has combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and has handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in…because the sooner you do, the more upside you stand to grab.See Stocks Now >>
Click to get this free report
HarleyDavidson, Inc. (HOG): Free Stock Analysis Report
First Business Financial Services, Inc. (FBIZ): Free Stock Analysis Report
Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE): Free Stock Analysis Report
Braskem S.A. (BAK): Free Stock Analysis Report
Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.