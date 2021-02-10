New Strong Buy Stocks for February 10th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP): This provider of financial products and services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Price and Consensus

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Quote

Qorvo, Inc. (QRVO): This provider of technologies and RF solutions for mobile, infrastructure and aerospace/defence applications has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.8% over the last 60 days.

Qorvo, Inc. Price and Consensus

Qorvo, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Qorvo, Inc. Quote

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (SAFM): This company that is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and minimally prepared chicken has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Sanderson Farms, Inc. Price and Consensus

Sanderson Farms, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Sanderson Farms, Inc. Quote

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (VIVO): This fully integrated life sciences company that manufactures, markets and distributes innovative diagnostic test kits, purified reagents and biopharmaceutical enabling technologies, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 52.3% over the last 60 days.

Meridian Bioscience Inc. Price and Consensus

Meridian Bioscience Inc. price-consensus-chart | Meridian Bioscience Inc. Quote

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO): This company that is engaged in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas, refining and marketing petroleum products, and in the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.2% over the last 60 days.

Imperial Oil Limited Price and Consensus

Imperial Oil Limited price-consensus-chart | Imperial Oil Limited Quote

You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

