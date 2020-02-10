New Strong Buy Stocks for February 10th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List for today:

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (ASX): This company that provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.

DHT Holdings, Inc. (DHT): This company that owns and operates crude oil tankers has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.5% over the last 60 days.

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (ESTE): This independent energy company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31% over the last 60 days.

Everi Holdings Inc. (EVRI): This company that provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCAU): This company that designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

