New Strong Buy Stocks for February 10th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

StoneX Group SNEX: This financial services company which through its subsidiaries, offer execution, post-trade settlement, clearing and custody services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.

Deutsche Telekom DTEGY: This company which is Europe's largest communications company and one of the largest communications carriers worldwide, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.

Clarivate CLVT: This information services and analytics company which offers scientific, patient and academic research, as well as intelligence, domain and brand protection and intellectual property management solutions, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.

Haemonetics HAE: This company which provides blood management solutions to customers encompassing blood and plasma collectors, hospitals and health care providers globally, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 day.

Ares Capital ARCC: This specialty finance company, which primarily invests in U.S. middle-market companies, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.5% over the last 60 days.

