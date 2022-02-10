New Strong Buy Stocks for February 10th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Delta Apparel DLA: This vertical manufacturer of knitwear products for the entire family has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.
Delta Apparel, Inc. Price and Consensus
Delta Apparel, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Delta Apparel, Inc. Quote
Plains Group PAGP: This company involved in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil and refined products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.
Plains Group Holdings, L.P. Price and Consensus
Plains Group Holdings, L.P. price-consensus-chart | Plains Group Holdings, L.P. Quote
Kforce KFRC: This company that provide professional staffing services and solutions to client has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.
Kforce, Inc. Price and Consensus
Kforce, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Kforce, Inc. Quote
ON Semiconductor ON: This original equipment manufacturer of a broad range of discrete and embedded semiconductor components has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.4% over the last 60 days.
ON Semiconductor Corporation Price and Consensus
ON Semiconductor Corporation price-consensus-chart | ON Semiconductor Corporation Quote
Saia SAIA: This leading multi-regional less-than-truckload (LTL) carrier has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.
Saia, Inc. Price and Consensus
Saia, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Saia, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days
Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."
Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.4% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.See them now >>
Click to get this free report
Kforce, Inc. (KFRC): Free Stock Analysis Report
Plains Group Holdings, L.P. (PAGP): Free Stock Analysis Report
ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON): Free Stock Analysis Report
Saia, Inc. (SAIA): Free Stock Analysis Report
Delta Apparel, Inc. (DLA): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.