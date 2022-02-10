Technology

New Strong Buy Stocks for February 10th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Delta Apparel DLA: This vertical manufacturer of knitwear products for the entire family has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.

Plains Group PAGP: This company involved in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil and refined products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.

Kforce KFRC: This company that provide professional staffing services and solutions to client has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.

ON Semiconductor ON: This original equipment manufacturer of a broad range of discrete and embedded semiconductor components has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.4% over the last 60 days.

Saia SAIA: This leading multi-regional less-than-truckload (LTL) carrier has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


Most Popular