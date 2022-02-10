New Strong Buy Stocks for February 10th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Delta Apparel DLA: This vertical manufacturer of knitwear products for the entire family has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.

Delta Apparel, Inc. Price and Consensus

Delta Apparel, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Delta Apparel, Inc. Quote

Plains Group PAGP: This company involved in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil and refined products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.

Plains Group Holdings, L.P. Price and Consensus

Plains Group Holdings, L.P. price-consensus-chart | Plains Group Holdings, L.P. Quote

Kforce KFRC: This company that provide professional staffing services and solutions to client has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.

Kforce, Inc. Price and Consensus

Kforce, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Kforce, Inc. Quote

ON Semiconductor ON: This original equipment manufacturer of a broad range of discrete and embedded semiconductor components has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.4% over the last 60 days.

ON Semiconductor Corporation Price and Consensus

ON Semiconductor Corporation price-consensus-chart | ON Semiconductor Corporation Quote

Saia SAIA: This leading multi-regional less-than-truckload (LTL) carrier has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

Saia, Inc. Price and Consensus

Saia, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Saia, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.4% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.