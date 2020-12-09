New Strong Buy Stocks for December 9th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (ACHC): This company that provides behavioral health care services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.4% over the last 60 days.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (ABG): This automotive retailer has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.3% over the last 60 days.

Dana Incorporated (DAN): This provider of technology driveline, sealing and thermal-management products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 100% over the last 60 days.

Construction Partners, Inc. (ROAD): This infrastructure and road construction company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Helios Technologies, Inc (HLIO): This industrial technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.

