New Strong Buy Stocks for December 9th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List for today:

Tilly's, Inc. (TLYS): This company that retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 days.

H&R Block, Inc. (HRB): This company that provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 days.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (USNA): This company that develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (MCFT): This company that designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.6% over the last 60 days.

Spartan Motors, Inc. (SPAR): This company that engineers, manufactures, assembles, and sells specialty and heavy-duty vehicles has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.3% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (USNA): Free Stock Analysis Report

Tilly's, Inc. (TLYS): Free Stock Analysis Report

Spartan Motors, Inc. (SPAR): Free Stock Analysis Report

MASTERCRAFT BOAT HOLDINGS, INC. (MCFT): Free Stock Analysis Report

H&R Block, Inc. (HRB): Free Stock Analysis Report

