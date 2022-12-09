New Strong Buy Stocks for December 9th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Sanmina SANM: This San Jose, California-based company which is engaged in providing electronics contract manufacturing services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.2% over the last 60 days.

Sanmina Corporation Price and Consensus

Sanmina Corporation price-consensus-chart | Sanmina Corporation Quote

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste ASR: This company which holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.0% over the last 60 days.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. Price and Consensus

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. price-consensus-chart | Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. Quote

Old Second Bancorp OSBC: This full-service banking businesses company that includes the customary consumer and commercial products and services which banks provide, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Old Second Bancorp, Inc. Quote

Dime Community Bancshares DCOM: This state-chartered community commercial bank that provides deposit and loan products and financial services to local businesses, consumers and municipalities, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.5% over the last 60 day.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. Price and Consensus

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. Quote

Enterprise Financial Services EFSC: This Kansas City-based commercial banking and wealth management company which primarily focuses on serving the needs of privately held businesses, their owners and other success-minded individuals, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.

Enterprise Financial Services Corporation Price and Consensus

Enterprise Financial Services Corporation price-consensus-chart | Enterprise Financial Services Corporation Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

