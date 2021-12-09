New Strong Buy Stocks for December 9th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Acushnet Holdings Corp. GOLF: This designer, developer, and manufacturer of golf products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.4% over the last 60 days.

One Stop Systems, Inc. OSS: This designer and manufacturer of ultra-dense high-performance computing systems has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5% over the last 60 days.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. PAG: This diversified transportation services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17% over the last 60 days.

SM Energy Company SM: This independent energy company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Albertsons Companies, Inc. ACI: This owner and operator of food and drug stores in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.1% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

