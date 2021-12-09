Technology

New Strong Buy Stocks for December 9th

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Acushnet Holdings Corp. GOLF: This designer, developer, and manufacturer of golf products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.4% over the last 60 days.

Acushnet Price and Consensus

Acushnet Price and Consensus

Acushnet price-consensus-chart | Acushnet Quote

One Stop Systems, Inc. OSS: This designer and manufacturer of ultra-dense high-performance computing systems has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5% over the last 60 days.

One Stop Systems, Inc. Price and Consensus

One Stop Systems, Inc. Price and Consensus

One Stop Systems, Inc. price-consensus-chart | One Stop Systems, Inc. Quote

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. PAG: This diversified transportation services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17% over the last 60 days.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Penske Automotive Group, Inc. Quote

SM Energy Company SM: This independent energy company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

SM Energy Company Price and Consensus

SM Energy Company Price and Consensus

SM Energy Company price-consensus-chart | SM Energy Company Quote

Albertsons Companies, Inc. ACI: This owner and operator of food and drug stores in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.1% over the last 60 days.

Albertsons Companies, Inc. Price and Consensus

Albertsons Companies, Inc. Price and Consensus

Albertsons Companies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Albertsons Companies, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


Zacks’ Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

This world-changing technology is projected to generate $100s of billions by 2025. From self-driving cars to consumer data analysis, people are relying on machines more than we ever have before. Now is the time to capitalize on the 4th Industrial Revolution. Zacks’ urgent special report reveals 6 AI picks investors need to know about today.

See 6 Artificial Intelligence Stocks With Extreme Upside Potential>>

Click to get this free report

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG): Free Stock Analysis Report

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI): Free Stock Analysis Report

SM Energy Company (SM): Free Stock Analysis Report

Acushnet (GOLF): Free Stock Analysis Report

One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Technology Videos

See more videos

Zacks

Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.

Learn More

Explore Technology

Explore

Most Popular