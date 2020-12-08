New Strong Buy Stocks for December 8th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
CAI International, Inc. (CAI): This company which is one of the world's leading intermodal freight container leasing and management companies has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.8% over the last 60 days.
Federated Hermes, Inc. (FHI): This global asset manager has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.4% over the last 60 days.
Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. (IMPUY): This company which is in the business of mining, refining and the marketing of platinum group metals has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.9% over the last 60 days.
The Michaels Companies, Inc. (MIK): This company which is one of the leading arts and crafts specialty retailers in North America has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28.3% over the last 60 days.
Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NOG): This exploration and production company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
