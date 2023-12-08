New Strong Buy Stocks for December 8th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

RGC Resources RGCO: This company which, has thousands of customers through its natural gas distribution companies in most part of Virginia, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earningsincreasing 8.4% over the last 60 days.

Modine Manufacturing MOD: This company which, operates primarily in a single industry consisting of the manufacture and sale of heat transfer equipment, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Science Applications International SAIC: This company which, is one of the leading information technology (IT) and professional services provider, primarily to the U.S. government, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.5% over the last 60 days.

BrightSpire Capital BRSP: This commercial real estate credit REIT which, is focused on originating, acquiring, financing and managing a diversified portfolio consisting primarily of CRE debt investments and net leased properties predominantly in the United States, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 day.

Nine Energy Service NINE: This company which, provides onshore completion and production services to unconventional oil and gas resource development, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

