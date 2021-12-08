New Strong Buy Stocks for December 8th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Axcelis Technologies, Inc. ACLS : This company that designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.
Berry Global Group, Inc. BERY : This company that manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.9% over the last 60 days.
Citi Trends, Inc. CTRN : This company that operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.
Fulgent Genetics, Inc. FLGT : This company that provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.7% over the last 60 days.
GMS Inc. GMS : This company that distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.7% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
