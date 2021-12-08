New Strong Buy Stocks for December 8th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. ACLS : This company that designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Axcelis Technologies, Inc. Quote

Berry Global Group, Inc. BERY : This company that manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.9% over the last 60 days.

Berry Global Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Berry Global Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Berry Global Group, Inc. Quote

Citi Trends, Inc. CTRN : This company that operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.

Citi Trends, Inc. Price and Consensus

Citi Trends, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Citi Trends, Inc. Quote

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. FLGT : This company that provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.7% over the last 60 days.

Fullgent Genetics Price and Consensus

Fullgent Genetics price-consensus-chart | Fullgent Genetics Quote

GMS Inc. GMS : This company that distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.7% over the last 60 days.

GMS Inc. Price and Consensus

GMS Inc. price-consensus-chart | GMS Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.