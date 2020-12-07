New Strong Buy Stocks for December 7th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR): This leading supplier and manufacturer of structural and related building products for residential new construction in the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 32.7% over the last 60 days.

Builders FirstSource, Inc. Price and Consensus

Builders FirstSource, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Builders FirstSource, Inc. Quote

Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP): This company which is an integrated global provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.3% over the last 60 days.

Koppers Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

Koppers Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Koppers Holdings Inc. Quote

Lazard Ltd (LAZ): This one of the world’s major financial advisory and asset management firms has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.7% over the last 60 days.

Lazard Ltd Price and Consensus

Lazard Ltd price-consensus-chart | Lazard Ltd Quote

NetApp, Inc. (NTAP): This company that provides enterprise storage as well as data management software and hardware products and services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 16% over the last 60 days.

NetApp, Inc. Price and Consensus

NetApp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | NetApp, Inc. Quote

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOSL): This company that engages in designing, developing and supplying a broad range of power semiconductors globally has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.9% over the last 60 days.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited Price and Consensus

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited price-consensus-chart | Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



NetApp, Inc. (NTAP): Free Stock Analysis Report



Lazard Ltd (LAZ): Free Stock Analysis Report



Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP): Free Stock Analysis Report



Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR): Free Stock Analysis Report



Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOSL): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.