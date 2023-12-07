New Strong Buy Stocks for December 7th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Travelzoo TZOO: This internet media company which, is engaged in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from companies, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.1% over the last 60 days.
Travelzoo Price and Consensus
Travelzoo price-consensus-chart | Travelzoo Quote
Ryerson RYI: This services company which, processes and distributes metals, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.
Ryerson Holding Corporation Price and Consensus
Ryerson Holding Corporation price-consensus-chart | Ryerson Holding Corporation Quote
FinWise Bancorp FINW: This bank holding company which, is a lender to and takes deposits from consumers and small businesses, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.1% over the last 60 days.
FinWise Bancorp Price and Consensus
FinWise Bancorp price-consensus-chart | FinWise Bancorp Quote
AudioCodes AUDC: This company which, is a vendor of advanced voice networking and media processing solutions for the digital workplace, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 day.
AudioCodes Ltd. Price and Consensus
AudioCodes Ltd. price-consensus-chart | AudioCodes Ltd. Quote
Griffon GFF: This diversified management and holding company which, is conducting business through wholly-owned subsidiaries, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.4% over the last 60 days.
Griffon Corporation Price and Consensus
Griffon Corporation price-consensus-chart | Griffon Corporation Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells
We're not kidding.
Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.
Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services likeSurprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more. They've already closed 162 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.See Stocks Now >>
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Ryerson Holding Corporation (RYI) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Travelzoo (TZOO) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Griffon Corporation (GFF) : Free Stock Analysis Report
FinWise Bancorp (FINW) : Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.