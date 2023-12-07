New Strong Buy Stocks for December 7th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Travelzoo TZOO: This internet media company which, is engaged in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from companies, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.1% over the last 60 days.

Ryerson RYI: This services company which, processes and distributes metals, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.

FinWise Bancorp FINW: This bank holding company which, is a lender to and takes deposits from consumers and small businesses, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.1% over the last 60 days.

AudioCodes AUDC: This company which, is a vendor of advanced voice networking and media processing solutions for the digital workplace, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 day.

Griffon GFF: This diversified management and holding company which, is conducting business through wholly-owned subsidiaries, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.4% over the last 60 days.

Zacks Investment Research

