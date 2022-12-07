New Strong Buy Stocks for December 7th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

China Automotive Systems CAAS: This company which manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 55.0% over the last 60 day.

China Automotive Systems, Inc. Price and Consensus

China Automotive Systems, Inc. price-consensus-chart | China Automotive Systems, Inc. Quote

Independent Bank INDB: This community-oriented bank holding company that provides commercial banking, retail banking and trust services and is managed as a single strategic unit, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.

Independent Bank Corp. Price and Consensus

Independent Bank Corp. price-consensus-chart | Independent Bank Corp. Quote

Main Street Capital MAIN: This specialty investment company that provides customized financing solutions to lower middle market companies which operate in diverse industry sectors, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.

Main Street Capital Corporation Price and Consensus

Main Street Capital Corporation price-consensus-chart | Main Street Capital Corporation Quote

Imperial Tobacco Group IMBBY: This Bristol, United Kingdom based company which manufactures, markets and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Imperial Tobacco Group PLC Price and Consensus

Imperial Tobacco Group PLC price-consensus-chart | Imperial Tobacco Group PLC Quote

Wintrust Financial WTFC: This bank holding company which provides banking services, trust and investment services, commercial insurance premium financing, short-term accounts receivable financing, and certain administrative services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.0% over the last 60 days.

Wintrust Financial Corporation Price and Consensus

Wintrust Financial Corporation price-consensus-chart | Wintrust Financial Corporation Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Wintrust Financial Corporation (WTFC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (CAAS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Imperial Tobacco Group PLC (IMBBY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.