New Strong Buy Stocks for December 7th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited AOSL: This designer, developer, and supplier of power semiconductor products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.7% over the last 60 days.

CBRE Group, Inc. CBRE: This commercial real estate services firm has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. FNF: This provider of title insurance, specialty insurance and claims management services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. APTS: This real estate investment trust has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.

Signet Jewelers Limited SIG: This retailer of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

