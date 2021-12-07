New Strong Buy Stocks for December 7th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited AOSL: This designer, developer, and supplier of power semiconductor products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.7% over the last 60 days.
CBRE Group, Inc. CBRE: This commercial real estate services firm has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.
Fidelity National Financial, Inc. FNF: This provider of title insurance, specialty insurance and claims management services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.
Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. APTS: This real estate investment trust has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.
Signet Jewelers Limited SIG: This retailer of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
